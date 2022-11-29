 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Scarlett Johansson to headline Amazon limited show 'Just Cause'

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Amazon roped in Scarlett Johansson to starred in limited show Just Cause, according to Deadline.

The Marvel actor will star in and executive produces Just Cause, a limited series based on the novel by John Katzenbach in 1992. The streamer has given a straight-to-series order to the project from Warner Bros. TV and writer Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This).

Previously, the novel was also adapted for a 1995 feature film starring Sean Connery. Johansson played the daughter of Connery’s character.

The story centers on Miami reporter Matt Cowart. A source close to the production revealed that Johansson would be playing a female version of the Madison Madi Cowart character.

In the novel, Cowart gets a letter from a death row inmate who claims to be innocent. As the investigation reopened, it led to several revelations and horrors lurking in the background.

