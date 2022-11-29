 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: BLACKPINK's Rose protects Lisa from crowd at airport

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Watch: BLACKPINKs Rose protects Lisa from crowd at airport
Watch: BLACKPINK's Rose protects Lisa from crowd at airport

The South Korean band BLACKPINK recently arrived at the Incheon airport to depart for London and Rose won the hearts of BLINKS as she made sure nothing happened to Lisa among large crowds.

Rose, Lisa and Jisoo were the first members to get to the airport as media and fans eagerly waited to see them off.

Despite the presence of their security team, all the fans began get closer to the artists while the band girls made their way to the flight.

BLACKPINK seemed to be surrounded from all sides by security and as crowds began to get closer even more, Rose took matters into her own hands and thoughtfully took Lisa's arm to provide support.

This showcased Rose's concerns and her care for Lisa which added bodyguarding to her list of talents.

However, this isn’t the first time that the group heartwarmingly watched out for each other’s safety.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK is all set to take over Europe as they have embarked on their BORN PINK world tour, starting with two shows in London, England.


More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West bears striking resemblance to King Charles in military uniform

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West bears striking resemblance to King Charles in military uniform
Kate Middleton’s US visit leaves Meghan Markle worried

Kate Middleton’s US visit leaves Meghan Markle worried
Ireland Baldwin reacts to Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose nepotism remarks

Ireland Baldwin reacts to Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose nepotism remarks
Victoria Beckham showcases incredible figure in green bodysuit as she poses for sizzling snaps

Victoria Beckham showcases incredible figure in green bodysuit as she poses for sizzling snaps
'Wednesday': Netflix discloses reason why Jenna Ortega's does not blink

'Wednesday': Netflix discloses reason why Jenna Ortega's does not blink
Scarlett Johansson to headline Amazon limited show 'Just Cause'

Scarlett Johansson to headline Amazon limited show 'Just Cause'
Disney CEO Iger makes profitable streaming a priority

Disney CEO Iger makes profitable streaming a priority
Pusha T feels 'disappointed' by Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments

Pusha T feels 'disappointed' by Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments
Steven Spielberg opted out of Gotham Awards due to COVID

Steven Spielberg opted out of Gotham Awards due to COVID
Balenciaga posts another apology after Kim Kardashian’s remarks

Balenciaga posts another apology after Kim Kardashian’s remarks
Will Smith on 'Emancipation' boycott: 'I would respect that'

Will Smith on 'Emancipation' boycott: 'I would respect that'
Meghan Markle helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for homeless women

Meghan Markle helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for homeless women