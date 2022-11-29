Watch: BLACKPINK's Rose protects Lisa from crowd at airport

The South Korean band BLACKPINK recently arrived at the Incheon airport to depart for London and Rose won the hearts of BLINKS as she made sure nothing happened to Lisa among large crowds.

Rose, Lisa and Jisoo were the first members to get to the airport as media and fans eagerly waited to see them off.

Despite the presence of their security team, all the fans began get closer to the artists while the band girls made their way to the flight.

BLACKPINK seemed to be surrounded from all sides by security and as crowds began to get closer even more, Rose took matters into her own hands and thoughtfully took Lisa's arm to provide support.

This showcased Rose's concerns and her care for Lisa which added bodyguarding to her list of talents.

However, this isn’t the first time that the group heartwarmingly watched out for each other’s safety.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK is all set to take over Europe as they have embarked on their BORN PINK world tour, starting with two shows in London, England.



