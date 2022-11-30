 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Outrage as video of Trevor Noah abusing Queen Elizabeth after her death resurfaces

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

A video of Trevor Noah calling Queen Elizabeth bit** on his comedy show  resurfaced online as royal fans criticized Meghan Markle for inviting him  on her podcast.

Noah abused the late monarch in show after her death at the age of 96 in September. They also slammed Prince Harry for not stopping his wife from inviting a man who insulted his grandmother on TV.

Meghan Markle hosted the last episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes this week with a particularly interesting guest, Trevor Noah, who has recently been outspoken about his anti-monarchy views.

The final episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s hit podcast released on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with men as the guests for the first time; the guest list included Trevor Noah and Andy Cohen.

While Meghan and Trevor didn’t discuss royalty during the podcast, instead choosing race and gender as their preferred topics, the pointedness of Meghan inviting him on her show wasn’t missed by royal fans.

