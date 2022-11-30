 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docu-series gets release date

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official docu-series has just received its first official release date.

For those unversed, the couple’s $100 million (£88million) venture is rumors to be on the fast track, despite Prince Harry’s rumored ‘second thoughts’.

The official release date has been slated for December 8th according to an inside source from within the entertainment industry.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at war trying to get it pushed back to sometime in 2023.

The documentary titled Chapters will, release on schedule, just in time for the Holiday season and promises a fly-on-the-wall experience.

Previously, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer and co-chief exec claimed, “We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

As of now, it is still unclear how much of the couple’s home life will be visible for the series.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles honours former tennis player Emma Raducanu with MBE

King Charles honours former tennis player Emma Raducanu with MBE
Pete Davidson sees long-term potential in budding romance with Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson sees long-term potential in budding romance with Emily Ratajkowski
Netflix upcoming Polish series 'Dead End': Trailer, Relase date and many more

Netflix upcoming Polish series 'Dead End': Trailer, Relase date and many more
Prince Harry 'terrified' of losing wife: 'Meghan gets what Meghan wants'

Prince Harry 'terrified' of losing wife: 'Meghan gets what Meghan wants'
Pete Davidson mother ‘really excited’ to meet Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson mother ‘really excited’ to meet Emily Ratajkowski
Mnet Asian Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022

Mnet Asian Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022
BLACKPINK 'Ice Cream' surpasses 800M views on YouTube

BLACKPINK 'Ice Cream' surpasses 800M views on YouTube
Miley Cyrus thrilled on mom Tish new romance with Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus thrilled on mom Tish new romance with Dominic Purcell
Meghan Markle playing 'jigsaw puzzle' with her life to fuel 'gossip mags'

Meghan Markle playing 'jigsaw puzzle' with her life to fuel 'gossip mags'

Pink buys a $5000 painting made by chimps to support a cause

Pink buys a $5000 painting made by chimps to support a cause
Harry Styles crying about Olivia Wilde to ex Kendall Jenner?

Harry Styles crying about Olivia Wilde to ex Kendall Jenner?