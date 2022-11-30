Prince William looking forward to seeing Wales at Euro 2024

Prince William is looking forward to seeing Wales at Euro 2024 after England defeated them 3-0 to cruise into World Cup knockouts.



England will face Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup after beating Wales to qualify as winners of Group B.

Marcus Rashford´s brace and another strike from Phil Foden gave England a comfortable win and ended Wales´ first World Cup campaign since 1958 at the group stage.

Prince William, after confirming he and Kate Middleton are neutral in fixture between England and Wales following criticism about their support for England earlier, took to Twitter and said “@Cymru, be very proud. First World Cup since '58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024!.”

Earlier, the royal couple tweeted, “Here we go…may the best team win!”



