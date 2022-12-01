'Prince William and Kate Middleton flying into a perfect storm'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are flying into a perfect storm, said Publicist Mark Borkowski after Lady Sussan quit over racist remarks.

The expert said the remarks by by William's godmother are disaster' for him and Kate as they visit the US.

William backed Lady Susan Hussey's decision to step down from the royal household after she allegedly refused to believe a black activist Ngozi Fulani was British and asked her: 'What part of Africa are you from?'

"This is a PR disaster for the Royal Family and it is going to cause huge problems, especially at the start of William and Kate's US trip which will be dominated by a new racism row. They are flying into a perfect storm," he told MailOnline.

Prince William and wife Kate began their first visit to America in eight years Wednesday under the cloud of a fresh racism row after his godmother quit the royal household for repeatedly asking a Black British woman where she was "really" from.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met Boston mayor Michelle Wu and governor-elect Maura Healey at the city hall and then sat courtside at a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat NBA game as they kickstarted their three-day trip focused on climate change.

The beginning of the visit -- which comes after racism claims from William's brother Harry and mixed-race sister-in-law, Meghan -- was however overshadowed by the resignation and apology of 83-year-old Susan Hussey, one of William's six godmothers.