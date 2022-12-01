 
U2 Bono shares impressive art skills to record producer Clive Davis

U2 frontman Bono showed off his personal artwork to famed record producer, Clive Davis. And he seemed impressed.

The singer, 62, was spotted at the famous Italian eatery on New York’s posh Fifth Avenue this week, when he posed for a photo holding out his iPad displaying some impressive artwork as Davis posed with his phone, showing off creativity of his own, per Page Six.

According to the outlet, Bono walked into the restaurant, spotted Davis dining with two friends, and then “made a bee-line to this table,” according to a source who watched it all go down.

The source shared that the duo bonded over art and the singer’s new autobiography, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

“Bono congratulated Clive on being inducted into the National Portrait Gallery, and then [Davis] replied by congratulating him on his best-selling autobiography,” the source said.

Another eyewitness at the restaurant, Cipriani, told the outlet that Bono “abruptly got up” from Davis’ table only to return a moment later with an iPad filled with his drawings.

“He was showing him his personal drawings for more than 10 minutes,” the source said.

The outlet shared that Davis was so impressed he replied, “Wow, is there anything you can’t do?”

In early November, 2022, the singer even toured to promote the memoir with stops including Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre.

The outlet also added that Clive was inspired to show off his own artwork. He pulled out his iPhone to display his personal portrait done by David Hockney. Davis reportedly spent several days at Hockney’s UK studio last winter to sit for the recently unveiled museum piece, per Page Six.

Hockney has previously been a guest at the music legend’s star-studded pre-Grammy galas, and attended with legendary folk-rocker and Davis’ longtime friend Joni Mitchell.

