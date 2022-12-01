 
Thursday Dec 01 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop 'Halftime Show' to William's 'Super Bowl'

Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan's Netflix doc trailer is being called the 'Halftime Show' to Prince William's 'Super Bowl' 

Netflix, on Thursday, December 1, released the first official teaser for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming docuseries, and a royal expert has dubbed it the ‘Halftime Show’ to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Superbowl’, as they get ready for a major event in the US on December 2, 2022.

The Sussex’s close aide, Omid Scobie, took to Twitter to share Netflix’s trailer for the documentary titled Harry & Meghan, with an interesting caption suggesting that it would overshadow the Wales’ engagements in the US, including the Earthshot Prize ceremony tomorrow, December 2.

Scobie wrote: “If tomorrow is Prince William's Super Bowl, then here's your Halftime Show...”

He then went on to share details about Harry and Meghan’s highly-anticipated docuseries, writing: “Netflix have released a first look at the Sussexes' docuseries: Harry & Meghan. Out December 8, six episodes will share "the other side" of their love story and the challenges they faced.”

“With commentary from friends, family, and historians discussing the state of the British Commonwealth today (and the Royal Family’s relationship with the press), the Netflix series aims to "paint a picture of our world and how we treat each other”,” he further tweeted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, touted as a ‘global event’ by Netflix, is set to release on the streaming platform on December 8, 2022. 

