 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles tried to broke up with Olivia Wilde ‘multiple times’: ‘So done with drama’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Harry Styles tried to broke up with Olivia Wilde ‘multiple times’: ‘So done with drama’
Harry Styles tried to broke up with Olivia Wilde ‘multiple times’: ‘So done with drama’ 

Harry Styles tried to end his relationship with Oliva Wilde "multiple times" but each time he tried to leave, the director used to beg him to stay.

An insider told Heat Magazine that the Don’t Worry Darling director would “get upset” every time the former One Direction band member “tried to leave.”

The source went on to reveal all the reasons that made Styles leave Wilde, saying that the pop star was “so done with all the drama.”

“Her anxiety about other women, the toxic war with her ex Jason Sudeikis, her failure to connect with his friends and family, plus the apparent pressure to get engaged.

“It all became too much in the end,” the insider added. “The way Olivia kept going on about getting married and buying a place together was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

“Harry felt smothered. It was like that go-with-the-flow type of vibe that made them so happy had been replaced with a needy streak, and it became a real turn-off.

The As It Was hitmaker “had to walk away in the end,” the source shared, adding, “He wasn’t going to mess Olivia around by leading her on when his heart wasn’t in it.”

As for Wilde, she still has hope that she and Styles will get back together, however, the insider said that there is “zero chance” of that because “Harry’s totally done with the drama.”

“For Olivia, this is both heartbreaking and embarrassing in equal measure. She’s all too aware that Jason might be laughing his head off at all of this,” the insider dished.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle threats would make anyone 'feel under the danger all of the time'

Meghan Markle threats would make anyone 'feel under the danger all of the time'

Jesy Nelson is in 'great place' amid romance with Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson is in 'great place' amid romance with Zion Foster
Photos: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unrecognizable’ in Netflix trailer

Photos: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unrecognizable’ in Netflix trailer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop ‘Halftime Show’ to William’s ‘Super Bowl’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop ‘Halftime Show’ to William’s ‘Super Bowl’
Jennifer Lopez feels so lucky to be with Ben Affleck, will never split again

Jennifer Lopez feels so lucky to be with Ben Affleck, will never split again
Dua Lipa says she ‘didn’t like’ rumours regarding her Qatar World Cup performance

Dua Lipa says she ‘didn’t like’ rumours regarding her Qatar World Cup performance
Victoria Beckham recalls wearing ‘wrong designer’ to fashion event

Victoria Beckham recalls wearing ‘wrong designer’ to fashion event
Kelsey on grieving her late husband Tom Parker: 'Hearing his voice breaks my heart'

Kelsey on grieving her late husband Tom Parker: 'Hearing his voice breaks my heart'
Netflix unveils official trailer for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries

Netflix unveils official trailer for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries
Meghan Markle makes failed attempt to mar Kate Middleton's US visit?

Meghan Markle makes failed attempt to mar Kate Middleton's US visit?
Piers Morgan calls for ‘full investigation’ of Buckingham Palace racism row

Piers Morgan calls for ‘full investigation’ of Buckingham Palace racism row
William ‘nightmare situation’ with Harry, Meghan could affect his ‘good work’

William ‘nightmare situation’ with Harry, Meghan could affect his ‘good work’