Meghan Markle, Harry attract fans with their pre-engagement romance amid Kate, William's US show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have mesmerised fans as they shared a series of unseen photos in anticipation of their upcoming Netflix documentary.



Some of the pictures appeared to have been taken shortly before Meghan and Harry got engaged in November 2017.

The Duke of Sussex appeared sharing details of his private, low-key proposal at their then-home, Nottingham Cottage, which took place after a very romantic trip to South Africa.

In the new trailer for their Netflix show, titled Harry & Meghan, the lovebirds can be seen jumping in the air in front of a small watering hole, with the former Suits actress dressed in small denim shorts, an open shirt and hiking boots.

Meghan is seen wearing sunglasses and a cream and black hat – which appeared to be the same ones from another photo of herself and Harry sitting atop a jeep.



One of the most romantic photos shows the couple dressed in casual T-shirts as they sat crossed-legged on the ground and began into one another's eyes while Harry played the guitar.

Lilibet and Archie's parents haven't confirmed when or where the snaps were taken, but they appear to be at the beginning of their blossoming romance.

Meghan and Harry gave fans glimpse of their romantic getaway soon after Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their US trip.