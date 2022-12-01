 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry attract fans with their pre-engagement romance amid Kate, William's US show

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have mesmerised fans as they shared a series of unseen photos in anticipation of their upcoming Netflix documentary.

Some of the pictures appeared to have been taken shortly before Meghan and Harry got engaged in November 2017.

The Duke of Sussex appeared sharing details of his private, low-key proposal at their then-home, Nottingham Cottage, which took place after a very romantic trip to South Africa.

In the new trailer for their Netflix show, titled Harry & Meghan, the lovebirds can be seen jumping in the air in front of a small watering hole, with the former Suits actress dressed in small denim shorts, an open shirt and hiking boots. 

Meghan is seen wearing sunglasses and a cream and black hat – which appeared to be the same ones from another photo of herself and Harry sitting atop a jeep.

One of the most romantic photos shows the couple dressed in casual T-shirts as they sat crossed-legged on the ground and began into one another's eyes while Harry played the guitar. 

Lilibet and Archie's parents haven't confirmed when or where the snaps were taken, but they appear to be at the beginning of their blossoming romance.

Meghan and Harry gave fans glimpse of their romantic getaway soon after Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their US trip.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian 'very relieved' after signing divorce settlement with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'very relieved' after signing divorce settlement with Kanye West
Jessica Brown Findlay becomes a mother, announces the birth of her twins

Jessica Brown Findlay becomes a mother, announces the birth of her twins
Simon Cowell’s new look leaves fans baffled

Simon Cowell’s new look leaves fans baffled
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘victimhood fest’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘victimhood fest’
Meghan Markle, Harry slammed for using Kate Middleton, William in Netflix docuseries

Meghan Markle, Harry slammed for using Kate Middleton, William in Netflix docuseries
Why THIS London studio offering free Kanye West tattoo removal?

Why THIS London studio offering free Kanye West tattoo removal?
Willow Smith steps outside in style as she supports father Will at 'Emancipation' premiere

Willow Smith steps outside in style as she supports father Will at 'Emancipation' premiere
Shakira turns heads as she joins Gerard Piqué to formalise child custody agreement

Shakira turns heads as she joins Gerard Piqué to formalise child custody agreement
Kate Middleton, Prince William strike back at Meghan and Harry as PR battle continues

Kate Middleton, Prince William strike back at Meghan and Harry as PR battle continues
Kim Kardashian feels ‘sadness’ after finalizing divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian feels ‘sadness’ after finalizing divorce with Kanye West

Will Smith walks red carpet with Jada at 'Emancipation' premiere

Will Smith walks red carpet with Jada at 'Emancipation' premiere
Victoria, David Beckham turn heads as they step out in matching ensembles

Victoria, David Beckham turn heads as they step out in matching ensembles