Thursday Dec 01 2022
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' sweet wishes for each other on fourth wedding anniversary: Photos

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas express their love on their fourth wedding anniversary.

The much-in-loved couple, who tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian traditions, was held in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1, 2018.

To mark this day, both stars share a glimpse from their wedding celebrations, giving major couple goals to fans on their anniversary.

The Quantico actress took to Instagram and posted a photo from their wedding festivity in which Priyanka looked gorgeous in a red long dress, grooving with her hubby on some Bollywood track.

She captioned it, “Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe.”

Following her post, fans and fraternity from the industry also wished the couple. Bipasha Basu commented, “Yasss. Happy anniversary.” Dia Mirza also wrote, “Happy anniversary.”

One user said, “Congratulations dear PC and Mr. Jonas.”

On the other hand, Nick also dropped two photos on his IG handle. The first image is from their Christian wedding in which the actress looked beautiful in a white gown while the singer looks dashing in a black suit.

The second image is from their Hindu wedding where PeeCee donned a red lehenga and Nick in a golden sherwani.

In the caption, he added, “And just like that it’s been 4 years. happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra.”

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in interesting movies including Citadel and It All Coming Back To Me.

