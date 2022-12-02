 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish says people 'completely changed' after she dyed her hair blonde

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Billie Eilish dishes out dyeing her hair blonde invited criticism from people.

In a conversation with Highsnobiety, Eilish admitted: “I didn’t feel sexy for one second of being blonde."

“When I was blonde, people treated me differently. People completely changed their demeanor [around me].”

“People saw me as this 15-year-old, a kid, who wore this kind of stuff, looked this kind of way, acted this kind of way, said this kind of way. I felt like I couldn’t change. That’s why I went so far to the other side,” she explained.

“I was trying to prove, ‘Hey, f—k you guys, I can do whatever I want.’ Now I can look really masculine if I want, and really feminine if I want, and it’s not gonna be a f—king headline.”

“It’s not that you wear one thing, and that’s your new style — you f—king keep wearing a bunch of s—t,” she said.

Despite the backlash, Eilish earlier admitted that she really enjoyed being a blonde.

“I feel more like a woman, somehow,” she had told the glossy. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan aim 'clash' with Waleses US trip with Netflix teaser

Prince Harry, Meghan aim 'clash' with Waleses US trip with Netflix teaser
Kanye West says Hitler 'brought value to this world' in shocking admission

Kanye West says Hitler 'brought value to this world' in shocking admission
Meghan Markle accused of honoring 'ex-boyfriend' in latest photos with Harry

Meghan Markle accused of honoring 'ex-boyfriend' in latest photos with Harry

Kris Jenner says her family is 'lucky in many ways' ahead of Christmas

Kris Jenner says her family is 'lucky in many ways' ahead of Christmas
Will Smith's 'Emancipation' scores mixed reviews so far

Will Smith's 'Emancipation' scores mixed reviews so far
Meghan and Harry's documentary synopsis suggests 'family member' to speak on their behalf

Meghan and Harry's documentary synopsis suggests 'family member' to speak on their behalf

People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary?

People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary?
Zoe Saldaña’s on working in movie franchises for past 10 years: ‘felt stuck’

Zoe Saldaña’s on working in movie franchises for past 10 years: ‘felt stuck’
Mena Suvari opens up about struggling with postpartum depression ‘every day’

Mena Suvari opens up about struggling with postpartum depression ‘every day’
Brendan Fraser gushes over Elizabeth Hurley, calls her ‘a delight’

Brendan Fraser gushes over Elizabeth Hurley, calls her ‘a delight’
Selena Gomez explains she was ‘nervous’ to release her documentary: Find out why

Selena Gomez explains she was ‘nervous’ to release her documentary: Find out why
Mila Kunis loves to ‘annoy’ her husband Ashton Kutcher in ‘shared office’

Mila Kunis loves to ‘annoy’ her husband Ashton Kutcher in ‘shared office’