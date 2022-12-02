 
Friday Dec 02 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Meghan Markle, Harry’s Netflix trailer?

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Meghan Markle, Harry’s Netflix trailer?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have seemingly reacted after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the trailer of their much-awaited Netflix docu-series on Thursday.

Netflix on Thursday unveiled a long-awaited trailer for a six-part docuseries in which Prince Harry and wife Meghan lift the lid on their lives in the royal family.

The announcement coincides with Harry’s elder brother William´s first trip to the United States as Prince of Wales.

Apparently in reaction to Meghan and Harry’s Netflix trailer, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new Instagram video from their US tour.

They also shared stunning photos as they arrived in Boston.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all smiles in the photos shared with caption “Day 2 in Boston” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix trailer.


