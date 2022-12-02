Meghan Markle leaves expert 'speechless' with major Kate Middleton dig

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released the teaser for their Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 1, and one specific moment in the one-minute trailer left a royal expert ‘speechless’.



GB News presented Patrick Christys appeared visibly stumped as he watched the Netflix trailer for Harry & Meghan that included never-before-seen pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as one telling photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Christys then shared his views on the trailer, saying: “Oh my days. I tell you what, I didn’t think it was possible to create something quite as cringe-worthy as that.”

The presenter went on to point out the pointed use of Kate and William’s photo just after Prince Harry is heard in a voice-over saying: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

He commented: “Did anyone else notice the snide dig at William and Kate? ‘Evil Kate! Evil Kate! But Meghan stood proud anyway.’ It does make Kate look evil, doesn’t it?”

Christys also aired out his grievance with Prince Harry saying that he had to ‘protect his family’, saying: “So he did what he could to protect his family by throwing the vast majority of them under the bus… making the final moments of… our dear Queen’s lives uncomfortable, doing an Oprah interview… By taking hundreds and millions of pounds to sell out his own father and brother.”

He then concluded his rant by stating: “It’s sad and pathetic. Move on.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s timing for the release of their Netflix trailer has also come under question, as it came just a day after his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their first US tour in eight years.