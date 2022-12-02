 
Friday Dec 02 2022
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp trial was held in wrong state, files new appeal

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Amber Heard has filed for a new trial in the bombshell defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp five months after court announced the verdict.

The Aquaman star has claimed that the six-week-long trial was held in the wrong state as per The New York Times.

In a 68-page appeal, Heard’s attorneys have objected to the jury’s decision to exclude certain pieces of evidence, including contemporaneous notes from therapists that they say document allegations of abuse.

The actor’s legal team has asked the court to reverse the verdict of jury who mainly sided with Depp and awarded him $10 million in damages.

Heard demanded a new trial or a dismissal of claims made by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as per the legal documents.

“The trial court improperly prevented the jury from considering several separate instances in which Heard reported Depp’s abuse to a medical professional,” the lawyers stated.

This comes after Depp appeal the $2m verdict ruling in favour of Heard’s countersuit, while calling the decision “erroneous.”

