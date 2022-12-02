 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
Kate Middleton’s pals ‘feel sick’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s closest pals are reportedly starting to feel ‘very sickened’ by their portrayal in the Netflix docuseries trailer.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden, in his interview with Mail+.

He started by branding everything “appalling” in the trailer and admitted “I was appalled when I watched this trailer, frankly. It's everything we feared, it really is.”

“I've heard from friends of Prince William and Catherine today, and they've been frankly sickened by what's appeared in this video.”

“The use of William and Catherine and the image and the way it's presented, my goodness.”

The worst moment, in the eyes of Mr Eden was when Meghan started crying and a picture of a “stony faced, stern image of Catherine at Westminster” from the Commonwealth Day back in March 2020.

He also said, “Remember, this is a service that Omid Scobie, Meghan's cheerleader, wrote about.”

“He said that Harry and Meghan had been left that William and Catherine had refused to make even eye contact with them that day and this seems to be referring to that.”

“I mean come on, Meghan is meant to have given up acting but she seems to be back acting again for this reality show or documentary series.”

He also fumed at how “We don't just see her in tears at one point. That's not enough: not one single tear dripping down her cheek. No, no, she has to rub her face to emphasize these tears. This could be an Oscar winning performance.”

