Saturday Dec 03 2022
Britney Spears extends olive branch to Jamie Lynn on her 41st birthday

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Britney Spears seemingly called for truce with her estranged younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears after months of tension between the two.

Earlier in the year, Britney called out the release of Jamie Lynn’s tell-all memoir Things I Should Have Said and bringing up other grievances in lengthy Instagram captions. “Please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!!” Britney wrote in one such post back in January.

In another instance, the elder Spears sister called Jamie a “scum” and saying she's "lying through her teeth."

On Friday, December 2, 2022, Britney celebrated her 41st birthday and took to Instagram and paid a tribute to her sister instead. In one pic, Jamie Lynn is wearing a floral top and denim shorts and playing guitar. In the second shot, she's sitting next to a kitchen counter wearing a white shirt with a giraffe print and a peach-coloured skirt.

“It’s my [birthday] but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” wrote Britney. She went on to give “congratulations” to her sister “on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in [her] show.”

She also added, “You ain’t [sic] alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it.” In the end, she wrote, “My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

According to Billboard, the Toxic singer is refencing the celebrity reality competition series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, which premieres next month on Fox and featuring the younger Spears and other familiar faces competing in the same challenges used in the military’s special forces selection process.

As of now, Jamie Lynn has not responded to the post.

