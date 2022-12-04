Netflix drops epic first full trailer of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'

Netflix dropped the first full trailer of its upcoming series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The show is a prequel series that takes place 1200 years before the events of Netflix's The Witcher.

The plot of the show will tell ‘a story lost to time — exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher.’ The story will also follow the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

The new trailer shows the Elven kingdom at the height of its glory before it became overrun by men and monsters.

The trio of Scían (Michelle Yeoh), Éile (Sophia Brown), and Fjall (Laurence O'Fuarain) are seen front and centre as the video glimpses into their backstories. Éile and Fjall are a pair of warriors, both estranged from their opposing clans. In the new clip, the two give off enemies-to-lovers vibes as they are seen in an intense moment together.

Meanwhile, Scían is a sword master and the last of her kind. The audiences also learn that these three will be joined by four other warriors in a voiceover from Minnie Driver's Seanchaí as each new player is introduced as part of the group "bound together to fight an unstoppable empire,” via The Collider.

Moreover, the trailer also reveals the return of Joey Batey’s Jaskier.

Watch the trailer here:

When does the show air on Netflix?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a four-part series that hits Netflix on December 25th, 2022.