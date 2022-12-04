 
Sunday Dec 04 2022
Not fit for a King: Historic royal Crown to be altered for Charles’ coronation

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

The St Edward’s Crown will be altered and modified to fit King Charles on his coronation in May, 2023
The St Edward’s Crown, the historic royal jewel part of royal coronation of British monarchs for about 350 years, will be altered and modified to fit King Charles on his coronation in May, 2023.

Buckingham Palace this weekend announced that the crown was moved from the Tower of London this week to be worked on ahead of King Charles’ coronation event next year.

The St Edward’s Crown, part of the main attraction of the ‘Crown Jewels’ at the Tower of London, has been used to crown British monarchs since the coronation of King Charles II in 1661; it replaced a medieval crown from the 11th century that was melted in 1649.

King Charles will officially be crowned the monarch, a position he inherited after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September this year, at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.

It is pertinent to note that the St Edward’s Crown is a stunning piece of royal jewellery, with a solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, garnet, sapphires, tourmalines, and topazes.

