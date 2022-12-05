 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Katherine Heigl on 'Grey's Anatomy': 'I just kind of fled in a panic'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Katherine Heigl on Greys Anatomy: I just kind of fled in a panic

Grey's Anatomy actor Katherine Heigl revealed her thoughts behind her exit from the show.

During an interview with SiriusXM host Bevy Smith, the Emmy winner opened up about the level of "insanity" that led her to opt out of the show in 2010.

"Like, if I could have found a way to work within it, that could have also worked for me. But I only saw it as this one thing: I was up here at a level of intensity that was not healthy for me. And I just fled in a panic," she said.

Heigl believes she made the right decision but wishes she had more time to think about her decision.

"I look back at it, and sometimes I go, 'God, I wish I had just calmed down a moment. Taken a breath, thought it through and had conversations about this possibility. What about this possibility? How about if I do, you know, just this many episodes a season?'" she said.

As per Heigl, she experienced "heightened anxiety" amid working on the series because of the hit series' strenuous working conditions.

"I think with 'Grey's' at that time, I didn't feel I had any other choice [but to leave]," she said. "I was breaking, it was breaking me, and I was young."

More From Entertainment:

From Prince Harry to Bob Iger, five people who will make the news in 2023

From Prince Harry to Bob Iger, five people who will make the news in 2023
'Farha' filmmaker remains firm amid Israeli threats

'Farha' filmmaker remains firm amid Israeli threats

Amber Heard was ‘sold false goods’ in Johnny Depp: ‘You hit me repeatedly’

Amber Heard was ‘sold false goods’ in Johnny Depp: ‘You hit me repeatedly’
Unseen photo from Kate Middleton, William’s royal wedding emerges: Details

Unseen photo from Kate Middleton, William’s royal wedding emerges: Details
'Objectified': George Clooney reveals tough phase in early career

'Objectified': George Clooney reveals tough phase in early career
Britney Spears fans think her account is hacked after she praises sister

Britney Spears fans think her account is hacked after she praises sister

Kanye West admits he’s sorry for ‘using curse words in the church’

Kanye West admits he’s sorry for ‘using curse words in the church’
A slap, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Kanye West: the 2022 top showbiz stories

A slap, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Kanye West: the 2022 top showbiz stories
Prince William’s ‘inner tension’ around Kate Middleton revealed by expert

Prince William’s ‘inner tension’ around Kate Middleton revealed by expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ditched by top Archewell boss

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ditched by top Archewell boss