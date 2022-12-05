'He's too anti-semitic': Sacha Baron Cohen on Kanye West

Sacha Baron Cohen slammed Kanye West and Donald Trump at Kennedy Center Honors.

Per DailyMail, the actor, in his Borat persona, slammed Trump for having orange skin and a fat belly. Cohen also called out Ye's anti-semitic comments.

'I am told the president of yours today is here. Where are you, Mr. Trump?

Later, Cohen targeted the 45-year-old, adding, "I must say I am very upset about the anti semitism in USA. It is not fair. Kazakhstan is number one Jew crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal. Stop the steal,' he added.

'Your Kayne - he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even tried to change his name the Kazakhstan way. But we said. He's too anti-semitic, even for us,' Borat added.