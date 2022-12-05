Jason Momoa shares behind the scene action from Nike ad 'Father Time'

Jason Momoa was featured in an ad campaign with LeBron James for Nike back in October 2022.

The commercial came ahead of NBA legend LeBron James ahead of the champion’s 20th season in the league. The Game of Thrones alum is almost unrecognisable with a long grey beard and aging makeup as he challenges James to a series of fitness tests, plus a karaoke sing-off, via IndieWire.

The Nike advertisement read, “The clock is ticking, but LeBron isn’t going anywhere.”

On December 5th, 2022, Momoa shared some behind the scene action on Instagram of how they made the memorable ad.

He captioned the post, “Here is a Sneak peak of what it was like working on set with @kingjames , mahalo to @nikebasketball and everyone involved aloha Father Time.”

The video clip opens with the Slumberland star driving to a location and recounting the phone call that led to the ad campaign.

“I was minding my own business in Hawaii,” began Momoa. “LeBron [James] called me up, he’s like ‘Yo, J, can you play Father Time for me?”

He continued, “Like, I’m on vacation, LeBron. You know, I’m just relaxing. ‘He’s like ‘pretty, pretty, pretty please? I’ll get you season tickets for the next ten years of the Lakers’.”

On the little bribe from the NBA player, the Aquaman actor was sceptical saying that he “won’t even be playing that long, bro!”

Although, the basketball player assured, “No, I’ll get you season tickets for 10 years.” And Momoa sealed the deal. “Done, bro. Done.”

The actor then addresses the camera and gears up for the shoot. “So, okay, Nike, let’s f-----g do it.”