Monday Dec 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: Haris Rauf visits his university, gives advice to students

By
SDSports desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf speaking to students of Islamic University on November 30, 2022. — Screengrab/Facebook
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf speaking to students of Islamic University on November 30, 2022. — Screengrab/Facebook 

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who is loved by many supporters and fans, paid a visit to the Islamic University, where he used to study and its video has gone viral on social media. 

The students gave a warm welcome to the cricketer on his visit to the varsity where he also gave a speech inside the classroom in presence of the teacher. 

Haris told the students that he used to study at the same university, sit in the same class and play on the same ground, however, he is here with a different mindset this time. 

In the video, heard could be seen advising the students, saying that it is better to learn something in life. "I want to see you all achieve the purpose of being here and you all get the degrees," he told the students.

He told the students to treasure their parents and support their families. "You should learn from the teachers," he added. 

Talking about his teacher, Haris said that he still remembers how his teacher used to guide him. "He used to guide us about life as well apart from teaching us," said the cricketer. 

"There should be a goal behind your education and there should be a vision behind everything," he said, telling the students that they have to work hard for four years to graduate. 

The pacer said that 18-24 years of age are very important, asking the students to focus on their goals and their lives. "Don't waste these six years of life as they are very important," he said. 


