Monday Dec 05 2022
Kate Middleton’s ‘flirty’ exchange with Prince William revealed by lip reader

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Boston Celtics game on November 30 during their US trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Boston Celtics game on November 30, during their first trip to the US in eight years last week, and a lip reader has decoded their brief ‘flirty’ courtside exchange as per The Daily Star. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a basketball game between Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics after landing in Boston last week, and were spotted getting cosy courtside where they sat next to Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

While reports suggested that the couple was booed by the crowd when their faces was shown on the big screen, both Kate and William appeared unfazed as per lip reader Jeremy Freeman.

Kate and Prince William even exchanged some sweet words with each other, with Freeman revealing: “Kate says: I’d have to be better to play. Will covers his mouth when replying. Kate says: I’m just as good as you.”

“Will says: No, I’d say (covers mouth) Excellent - it’s a definite no! Kate says: Why? Will covers his face,” Freeman further revealed.

Both Prince William and Kate’s appearance at the game came as they visited Boston for the Earthshot Prize ceremony on December 2, 2022; their visit was ‘rocked’ by racist allegations back home in the UK, as well as the release of the trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix show.

