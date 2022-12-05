Meghan Markle wants ‘more of everything’:’ ‘Learn to pick better’

 
Meghan Markle has been issued an urgent bid to ‘trade up’ in light of the aspiration she has in life.

Royal biographer and author Tina Brown issued this admission according to a report by The Telegraph.

The overall jest was made at the 2022 Henley Literary Festival while discussing the couple’s abode in Hope Ranch.

At the time she branded the couple’s $14 million Montecito mansion “a humble cottage compared to what these other people” when compared to the rest.

She even slipped in a joke and pointed out how “at some point, it might be more than a new house she's looking for. Elon Musk is still single; that's all I have to say.”

