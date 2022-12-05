 
Sajal Aly shares her stance on marriage, says 'it is just a risk'

Sajal Aly will be starring in Jemima Goldsmith's 'What's Love Got To Do With It'

Recently, actor Sajal Aly shared her view point and preference about marriage in an interview at the Red Sea International Film Festival Saudi Arabia.

A short video came out where Sajal and Jemima Goldsmith are sitting together in an interview. The Alif actress, when asked about her marriage beliefs and preference, she said: “It is too early for me to say anything about love or arrange. But I just feel like, I just believe in love marriages, I just believe in love. And anyway wedding/shadi is just a risk be it arrange or love. That’s all I can say.”

Previously, Sajal got married to actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020 in an intimate destination wedding in the United Arab Emirates, but the couple parted ways in 2022.

The Khel Khel Mein actress is currently in Saudi Arabia to present her upcoming film What’s Love Got To Do With It at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

The film is written by Jemima Goldsmith and directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Lily James, Emmy Thompson and Shehzad Latif in vital roles.

What’s Love Got To Do With It is slated to release in the UK on January 27, 2023.

