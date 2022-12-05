 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Meghan Markle eyes lack emotions as she let her mask slip in Netflix trailer
Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer 

Meghan Markle's was mocked for showing not so 'genuine' emotions during her conversation with a conservator from the Royal Collectio Trust, Hannah Belcher.

In the trailer of Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix series, the Duchess of Sussex was seen talking about her wedding dress with Hannah.

As she walks into the room, Meghan says: “My goodness! It’s amazing, isn’t it? Wow, beautiful! “Somewhere in here there’s a piece - did you see a piece of blue fabric stitched inside?

“I hope it’s still in there! It’s my ‘something blue', it’s the fabric from the dress I wore on our first date,” she adds.

“I think also, as well, with Harry’s role as Youth Ambassador for the Commonwealth was so important for us to have the spirit of inclusivity at our wedding,” the mum-of-two adds.

Reacting to the clip, body language expert Jesus Enrique said on his YouTube channel: “Right off the bat when she walked in, that smile is not genuine, not much emotion or interest in being that smiley.

“Her eyes have no emotion. That’s the problem when you try to come out as friendly when you don’t have that intention.”

“Something triggered Meghan’s mask to slip,” Jesus added.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford
Prince Harry dubbed 'compliant’ husband who adapts Meghan's 'narrative'

Prince Harry dubbed 'compliant’ husband who adapts Meghan's 'narrative'
Kim Kardashians sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Kim Kardashians sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’
Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle
Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

James Cameron talks about Kate Winslet's 'trauma' after 'Titanic'

James Cameron talks about Kate Winslet's 'trauma' after 'Titanic'
Paddy McGuiness breaks social media silence after ex-wife’s viral photo

Paddy McGuiness breaks social media silence after ex-wife’s viral photo
Emma Corrin on learning about gender identity in high-pressure media industry

Emma Corrin on learning about gender identity in high-pressure media industry

Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for dinner outing in L.A

Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for dinner outing in L.A

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle over 'paparazzi' shot in Netflix docu-series

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle over 'paparazzi' shot in Netflix docu-series