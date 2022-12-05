 
Kim Kardashian sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Kim Kardashian sent the internet into frenzy after she she stepped out for Art Basel in Miami flaunting her natural wrinkly stomach.

The fans of the reality Tv star think she looks "unnatural and disproportional" in electric blue graphic t-shirt and baggy leather trousers.

Completing her look, The Kardashians star left her blonde tresses open and opted for black shoes and stylish sunglasses.

However, eagle eyes fans were quick to point out the natural stomach of the star with wrinkles and folds which may be caused by loose skin due to extreme weight loss.

"It’s old ppl abs, not even in a rude way that’s just what it looks like when you hit forty have money too much lipo and personal training 6 days of the week,” a fan commented on Reddit as per The Sun.

“They look great but kim's stomach looks bizarre to me. That is just such an unnatural shape, and i don't just mean because she's so exaggeratedly hourglass like they all are,” another user wrote.

“I can't put my finger on it, but that just isn't how waists work,” it added.

"I like the vibe of both looks but something is off and I can’t figure it out idk. I feel like they’re just so disproportional now that I can’t look past it,” one user said. “They’re beautiful just different than normal human beautiful lol."

