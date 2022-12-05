Cardi B accentuates her hourglass figure in chic print dress

Cardi B dropped jaws with her latest stunning look as she arrived at Story nightclub in Miami on Saturday, ahead of her performance.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, 30, wore a geometric print multi-color mini dress that clung to her hourglass curves and showed off her toned legs.

Showcasing her toned physique the beauty wowed in multiple gold bangles on her arms as well as ultra-long acrylic nails.

The New York native accessorized the quirky look with a dark blue clutch and sparkling red heels.

As for glam, Offset's wife opted for very dramatic eyelashes, black eyeliner, and a dark cranberry shade of lipstick.

The musician also took to her Twitter to show off her fabulous outfit in a clip that showed her in the back of the car.

Cardi is also stepmother to Offset's three other children, son Jordan, daughter Kalea, and son Kody from previous relationships.

Offset - who recently lost his Migos bandmate Takeoff after he was shot dead - was not present on the outing.