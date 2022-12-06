'We have different views': Akon distanced himself from Kanye West

After receiving much flak, Akon took a U-turn and said Kanye West is "not in the right place."

During an interview with Channel 4, the Senegalês-American rapper clarified his comments are taken out of context, "That answer wasn't based on what it was painted to be.

You know, Kanye remarks every day. You can't keep up with all the offensive comments that he's making."

Smack That singer also spoke about his relationship with Ye, "I know him personally. I don't believe he's in the right place.

"Honestly, it's very irresponsible to interview him, I don't believe that anything he says people should take to heart.

The 49-year-old also clarified that his earlier comments were not in West's defence.

"Anyone that knows me knows that me and Kanye are nowhere near the same.

"We have totally different views. I would never, in any circumstance, hold the same position as Kanye in that matter.

"It wasn't him that I was supporting. It was the opinion of people and having the right to have your own opinion. I didn't know that it was going to be connected to something that he specifically said.

"I condemn hate. Period. I don't care who – if my mother hated, I wouldn't agree with my mum."

Previously, Akon apparently defended West on Sky News, explaining that the rapper's latest remarks did not concern him "because they do not affect me personally".