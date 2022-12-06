 
Lady Gaga dog walker shooter gets 21 years in prison

Man involved in the shooting and stealing of Lady Gaga's dog walker and French bulldogs respectively, was sentenced to 21 years in jail.

Per Sky News, James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices involved in the armed robbery last year, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, added he had a "very close call with death".

Grammy-winner also offered a $500,000 reward - "no questions asked" - for the animals' safe return.

Later, the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were returned several days by Jennifer McBride, who was also charged.

However, detectives ruled out the thieves knew who the dogs belonged to. Their motive was its value, estimated to be thousands of dollars.

The incident occurred the previous year when dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was taking Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs out for a walk when he was lunged at and shot. The attackers run away with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

