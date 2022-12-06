 
entertainment
Netflix: Here's the list of top 10 trending movies & series in 2022

Netflix: Here's the list of top 10 trending movies & series in 2022

Netflix has offered its subscribers a wide variety of streaming content in various genres.

Here’s the list of Netflix top 10 trending movies and series globally.

Netflix list of top 10 trending movies:

  1. Troll
  2. Bullet Train
  3. Lady Chatterley's Lover
  4. My Name Is Vendetta
  5. The Noel Diary
  6. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
  7. Sniper: Rogue Mission
  8. Warriors of Future
  9. Where the Crawdads Sing
  10. Slumberland

Netflix list of top 10 trending series:

  1. Wednesday
  2. Firefly Lane
  3. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
  4. Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar
  5. Snack vs Chef
  6. My Unorthodox Life
  7. Dead to Me
  8. 1899
  9. Love Island
  10. The Crown

