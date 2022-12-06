Netflix: Here's the list of top 10 trending movies & series in 2022

Netflix has offered its subscribers a wide variety of streaming content in various genres.
Here’s the list of Netflix top 10 trending movies and series globally.
Netflix list of top 10 trending movies:
- Troll
- Bullet Train
- Lady Chatterley's Lover
- My Name Is Vendetta
- The Noel Diary
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
- Sniper: Rogue Mission
- Warriors of Future
- Where the Crawdads Sing
- Slumberland
Netflix list of top 10 trending series:
- Wednesday
- Firefly Lane
- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
- Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar
- Snack vs Chef
- My Unorthodox Life
- Dead to Me
- 1899
- Love Island
- The Crown