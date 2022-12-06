 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘always crying’ in new Netflix footage

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were slammed by US hosts for ‘always crying’ after Netflix’s final trailer for the Sussexes’ upcoming docuseries, Harry & Meghan, featured new footage of Meghan crying, reported Express UK.

The View hosts Joy Behar and Ana Navarro levelled harsh criticism against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for allegedly attempting to sideline Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US visit with their Netflix show.

Navarro particularly called Meghan out for ‘always crying’ in clips from her Netflix show, and said: “I just wish that every time I saw Meghan and Harry they weren't crying and wiping away tears and they were giving me something positive.”

She then went on to call both Prince Harry and Meghan out for choosing to drop the trailer during Prince William and Kate’s landmark tour of the US, their first in eight years.

Navarro said: “First of all, I think Netflix is great at marketing and I think Harry and Meghan are great at marketing themselves. They have done - they've now earned tens and tens of millions of dollars out of their story, which they have been telling, it seems to me, for years now, and they're very good at it.”

She then continued: “So, I don't know if they had the power to tell Netflix, 'Drop it when my brother is here,' but I think they probably did have the power to tell Netflix, 'Don't drop it when my brother is here'.” 

