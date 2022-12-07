Royal Family has had ‘secret briefings’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer has sparked a vast amount of support from experts who ‘question the sanity’ of anyone that would give up millions of dollars to ‘tell their story’.



Daily Mirror columnist Polly Hudson issued this claim in her opinion piece for The Mirror.

Hudson began by addressing the reaction to Prince Harry’s feelings about the ‘media war’ against Meghan Markle and claimed, “By the sounds of it, many behind the scenes in royal circles have been secretly briefing against them – at least Harry and Meghan are saying what they think in public, right to everyone’s faces.”

“Plus, surely that’s one of the bonuses that comes with stepping down from their positions – they don’t have to doggedly stick to the stiff upper lip, never complain, never explain family motto.”

“They have the freedom to do things on their terms, guided by their personal beliefs and morals rather than being silent martyrs, imprisoned by the institution, and the way things have always been done. Why wouldn’t they take advantage of that?”

“They can’t possibly get a fair hearing if they’re not allowed to put their version of events across – and if Netflix is willing to pay, reportedly, $100million for that version, who in their right mind would turn it down?”