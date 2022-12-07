 
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Princess Kate Middleton dazzles in rare tiara for Palace reception

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Kate Middleton stepped out in a dazzlingly rare royal tiara for the annual Diplomatic Reception on Tuesday
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, stepped out in a dazzlingly rare royal tiara for the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The 40-year-old princess arrived for the affair with husband Prince William in style, wearing a holiday-esque red sequinned Jenny Packham dress accessorized with tear-drop earrings and an ultra-rare tiara that she last wore all the way back in 2015!

According to US Weekly, Kate chose to wear the Lotus Flower Tiara for the royal event; she was last seen in the delicate tiara during a state banquet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015.

This isn’t the first time that Kate specially picked out the Lotus tiara from the royal vault for the annual Diplomatic Reception; she was also seen wearing it at the 2013 reception.

Meanwhile, other senior royals also put their stylish feet forward to host hundreds of Diplomatic Corps at the Buckingham Palace; Queen Consort Camilla opted for the Belgian Sapphire Tiara for the occasion. 

