Prince Harry, Meghan Markle respond to ‘fake press’ photos in Netflix show

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke their silence on the apparent use of ‘fake’ press photos in the trailers for their upcoming Netflix show Harry & Meghan.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced significant backlash for the use of stock images to depict ‘fake’ press frenzy around them in their upcoming series, and now a Sussex rep has dismissed the criticism by saying that such usage of stock photos is ‘standard practice’.

Talking to The Daily Express, an insider close to the production defended the same, saying that the images ‘are not meant to be literal’.

The source said: “You use stock images to tell a story. It's not meant to be literal in a trailer.”

“Utilising stock images for trailer pieces is standard practice in documentary and trailer production,” the insider further said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s headline-making docuseries is set to release on Netflix in two parts; the first part will hit the streamer on December 8, and the second half on December 15.