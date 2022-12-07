 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle respond to ‘fake press’ photos in Netflix show

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke their silence on the apparent use of ‘fake’ press photos in the trailers for their upcoming Netflix show Harry & Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced significant backlash for the use of stock images to depict ‘fake’ press frenzy around them in their upcoming series, and now a Sussex rep has dismissed the criticism by saying that such usage of stock photos is ‘standard practice’.

Talking to The Daily Express, an insider close to the production defended the same, saying that the images ‘are not meant to be literal’.

The source said: “You use stock images to tell a story. It's not meant to be literal in a trailer.”

“Utilising stock images for trailer pieces is standard practice in documentary and trailer production,” the insider further said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s headline-making docuseries is set to release on Netflix in two parts; the first part will hit the streamer on December 8, and the second half on December 15.

More From Entertainment:

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family
Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception

Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception
Britney Spears just 'wanted to be normal', says former make up artist

Britney Spears just 'wanted to be normal', says former make up artist
Will Smith hopes his ‘actions’ won’t penalize efforts of ‘Emancipation’ crew

Will Smith hopes his ‘actions’ won’t penalize efforts of ‘Emancipation’ crew
Kate Middleton, Prince William warned ‘silence’ isn’t an ‘option’ amid racism row

Kate Middleton, Prince William warned ‘silence’ isn’t an ‘option’ amid racism row
‘The Holiday’ director dashes fans hopes as she shuts down sequel rumours

‘The Holiday’ director dashes fans hopes as she shuts down sequel rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on vengeful path with ‘destructive’ projects’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on vengeful path with ‘destructive’ projects’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed as ‘heroes’ after Ripple of Hope Award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed as ‘heroes’ after Ripple of Hope Award
Avatar’s James Cameron on art, AI and outrage

Avatar’s James Cameron on art, AI and outrage
Prince Harry’s ‘sensational’ Meghan Markle trauma account ‘destructive'

Prince Harry’s ‘sensational’ Meghan Markle trauma account ‘destructive'
Kanye West doubles down on his fondness for Hitler in new interview

Kanye West doubles down on his fondness for Hitler in new interview