 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Blake Shelton saying goodbye to The Voice for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Blake Shelton saying goodbye to The Voice for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has announce to quit music show The Voice to enjoy quality time with his wife Gwen Stefani and his three stepsons, according to reports.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life.  This isn't about me anymore and never will be again,' the country crooner said in his People cover story - hitting newsstands Friday.

The 46-year-old musician added: "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. So that's what I want to invest in now. For now, that's our kids. Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very serious. And the kids don't see me as anything but this very important person in their life. I take that stuff to heart."

The singer wen on saying: "Each kid has something different to teach. I think they've taught me something about myself. I'm more than just a country singer and a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered being into"

Blake Shelton famously started dating his Voice co-star Gwen three months after legally separating from ex-wife #2 Miranda Lambert in July 2015 after four years of wedded bliss.

Blake Shelton wants to spend more quality time with his third wife Gwen Stefani and his three stepsons. His decision could upset some of his excited fans who always want to see him singing for them.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral

Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral
UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles

UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles
BTS Jungkook lands record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers'

BTS Jungkook lands record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers'
Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes

Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes
Prince Harry was heartbroken over snub from Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry was heartbroken over snub from Queen Elizabeth II
Olivia Wilde ‘thanks’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘family’ for People’s Choice award

Olivia Wilde ‘thanks’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘family’ for People’s Choice award
Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood
Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family
David Beckham gives Victoria ultimatum over failing fashion business

David Beckham gives Victoria ultimatum over failing fashion business
Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception

Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception
Meghan Markle breaks silence over suicidal thoughts

Meghan Markle breaks silence over suicidal thoughts