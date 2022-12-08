 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Catherine Zeta-Jones admits she didn't expect 'Hollywood' marriage to last

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Catherine Zeta-Jones admits she didnt expect Hollywood marriage to last
Catherine Zeta-Jones admits she didn't expect 'Hollywood' marriage to last

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married for over two decades. The couple shares share two children, a September 25th birthday as well.

The actress, 53, shared during an interview with Good Morning America that she didn’t expect to married to husband Michael Douglas, 78, for as long as she has been.

Zeta-Jones was doing a promotional run for her Disney+ show National Treasure: Edge of History.

The discussions were about gift-giving with the Christmas holidays just around the corner. The actress talked about how she and her daughter surprised Douglas this time around. She added that the actor, 78, is hard to shop for since he has everything.

“I think it has to be Michael. I peaked… around year eight,” she said about her husband, when asked who the better gift giver was.

“I did, if I had known I’d be married so long I would have held back on it. I wasn’t envisioning a 22-yearer. This is Hollywood, man,” she continued. “I bought him a hot-rod… a 1930s coupe, Michael I’m going to get it wrong I’m sorry, it looks like a Bugsy Malone car, it’s really great and then I peaked. It’s been socks ever since.”

Catherine also admitted Michael was good at giving jewelry, which was “something that I did really love and treasure and its sentimental value obviously.”

The longtime loves first met at the Deauville Film Festival in France following an introduction from their mutual friends, then-couple Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, via Us Magazine. Douglas and Zeta-Jones welcomed their first child, Dylan, in August 2000. The couple welcomed their second child, Carys in 2003.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry accuses Royal Family of racial biasness: 'Make it right!'

Prince Harry accuses Royal Family of racial biasness: 'Make it right!'
Sadie Sink admits she lied to bag the coveted role in ‘Stranger Things 4’

Sadie Sink admits she lied to bag the coveted role in ‘Stranger Things 4’
Prince Harry claims he ‘sacrificed everything’ to be with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry claims he ‘sacrificed everything’ to be with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully understand’ Lilibet, Archie’s hold power?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully understand’ Lilibet, Archie’s hold power?
Jennifer Lawrence says she wanted to encourage body positivity in ‘The Hunger Games’

Jennifer Lawrence says she wanted to encourage body positivity in ‘The Hunger Games’
Prince Harry son Archie is none British, all American with 'thick accent': Video

Prince Harry son Archie is none British, all American with 'thick accent': Video
Jennifer Lawrence admits she second guesses her maternal instincts

Jennifer Lawrence admits she second guesses her maternal instincts
Watch: Meghan Markle’s son Archie publicly speaks for first time

Watch: Meghan Markle’s son Archie publicly speaks for first time
Harry & Meghan: Piers Morgan brands it 'worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Harry & Meghan: Piers Morgan brands it 'worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ show ‘changed its name’ after James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ show ‘changed its name’ after James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’
Whoopi Goldberg set to prevent unauthorized biopics about her life

Whoopi Goldberg set to prevent unauthorized biopics about her life
Brad Pitt secures small victory in winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt secures small victory in winery case against Angelina Jolie