Meghan Markle brands royal engagement an ‘orchestrated reality show’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just broken down her thoughts regarding the royal engagement to Prince Harry and branded it ‘nothing more than an orchestrated reality show’.



This insight has been brought to light in the couple’s newly released docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

In it, Meghan began by addressing the entire engagement interview and how it was ‘utterly rehearsed’.

She even went as far as to call it nothing more than an “orchestrated reality show.”

In it the Duchess of Sussex even went on to hail the Royal Family’s love and warmth towards her, as well as her estranged father who never made it to her wedding.

But at the same time, she also pointed out, that “We weren't allowed to tell our story because they didn't want …”

However, she never did elaborate on who ‘they’ were in reference to.

The entire dialogue concluded with words from Prince Harry who chimed in near the end and said, “We've never been allowed to tell our story. Until now.”