Pasoori beats BTS’s Butter, becomes Globally Most Googled Song in 2022

Pasoori becomes globally most searched song of 2022

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill have set the bar too high! Pasoori has beaten BTS’s Butter by becoming the Globally Most Googled Song in 2022.

Coke Studio Season 14 has broken records this year by producing hit after hit. Pasoori was released in episode 3 of CS and it was instantly a hit. The song was played at every event, used in every reel, was sung at every get together. It was used in a reel by Britney Spears, later it was sung by Arijit Singh at a concert. Sethi and Gill’s voice along with the music video full of colours with a touch of Sheema Kirmani’s magic was a masterpiece. It seems like the world has agreed.

Gill was also selected at Spotify EQUAL Ambassador after her song Sukoon alongside Hassan and Roshaan was released. Sethi’s songs Ranjish Hi Sahi and Mundiya were also hits of Coke Studio. His songs Haal Aisa Nahin, Ishq, Khabar-E-Tahayyur-E-Ishq are also popular among the masses.