 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Pasoori beats BTS’s Butter, becomes Globally Most Googled Song in 2022

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Pasoori becomes globally most searched song of 2022
Pasoori becomes globally most searched song of 2022

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill have set the bar too high! Pasoori has beaten BTS’s Butter by becoming the Globally Most Googled Song in 2022.

Coke Studio Season 14 has broken records this year by producing hit after hit. Pasoori was released in episode 3 of CS and it was instantly a hit. The song was played at every event, used in every reel, was sung at every get together. It was used in a reel by Britney Spears, later it was sung by Arijit Singh at a concert. Sethi and Gill’s voice along with the music video full of colours with a touch of Sheema Kirmani’s magic was a masterpiece. It seems like the world has agreed.

Gill was also selected at Spotify EQUAL Ambassador after her song Sukoon alongside Hassan and Roshaan was released. Sethi’s songs Ranjish Hi Sahi and Mundiya were also hits of Coke Studio. His songs Haal Aisa Nahin, Ishq, Khabar-E-Tahayyur-E-Ishq are also popular among the masses. 

More From Entertainment:

Ex 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch admits to faking her cancer among other lies

Ex 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch admits to faking her cancer among other lies
Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner released in US-Russia prisoner swap

Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner released in US-Russia prisoner swap
HBO unveils 'Pelosi in the House' with trailer and release date

HBO unveils 'Pelosi in the House' with trailer and release date
Céline Dion diagnosed with a rare neurological disease: Check out her shocking revelation

Céline Dion diagnosed with a rare neurological disease: Check out her shocking revelation
Ethan Slater cast in 'Wicked' alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ethan Slater cast in 'Wicked' alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly seen holding hands during a romantic walk

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly seen holding hands during a romantic walk

Maisie Smith puts on loved-up display with Max George

Maisie Smith puts on loved-up display with Max George
Kim Kardashian skincare brand fails to impress dermatologist

Kim Kardashian skincare brand fails to impress dermatologist
Khloe, Kris reignited their feud with Taylor Swift at recent awards?

Khloe, Kris reignited their feud with Taylor Swift at recent awards?
Celebrity Juice: Holly Willoughby remains unhurt as she falls down the studio stairs

Celebrity Juice: Holly Willoughby remains unhurt as she falls down the studio stairs
Meghan Markle lashes out at her sister Samantha

Meghan Markle lashes out at her sister Samantha
Katie Price jets off for Austria with youngest kids and Carl Woods

Katie Price jets off for Austria with youngest kids and Carl Woods