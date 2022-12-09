Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha brands Netflix doc ‘flop-umentary’

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle has sounded off on Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan'

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle has sounded off on the Duchess of Sussex’s claims against her in the newly-released Netflix show, Harry & Meghan.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated docuseries dropped on Netflix on Thursday, December 8, with the Duchess of Sussex addressing her drama with her father’s side of the family, especially Samantha, who even filed a defamation lawsuit against Meghan last year.

Sharing how Samantha ‘was suddenly everywhere’ once news of Meghan dating Prince Harry broke, Meghan said: “I don’t know your middle name, I don’t know your birthday, you’re telling these people you raised me and calling me ‘Princess Pushy’?”

Reacting to Meghan’s comments in a chat, Samantha said on Sunrise on Friday: “First of all, I will not call it a documentary. It was a flop-umentary.”

“It is so much rhetoric at this point and so many lies have been thrown out there, debunked, and yet still there is this repeated need to push this narrative,” she added.

Samantha also slammed Meghan over her claims that she had uninvited her niece, Samantha’s daughter Ashleigh, from her wedding to avoid having Samantha there.

Reacting to this, Samantha said: “It was really surprising to hear that there was a narrative spun that she was uninvited because of something to do with me… Well, I heard from a royal insider that knows that that (decision) was up to Meghan. So, Meghan lied to my daughter…”

“What a horrible lie, what horrible manipulation. I’m going to call it totally dishonest slop. To pit family members against each other, using lies and manipulation,” Samantha added.