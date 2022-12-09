 
Friday Dec 09 2022
British MP calls for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal title removal

Friday Dec 09, 2022

A British MP has issued a rallying call to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles in light of their bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The first three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated series released on the streaming platform on December 8, leaving Tory MP Bob Seely seething in rage.

Talking about Prince Harry and Meghan’s show hours after its release, Seely told The Daily Mail: “Why should we allow him (Prince Harry) to keep his titles if he hates this country, the monarchy?”

“If I had enough time, I’d be bringing in a private member’s bill … if you want to hate the monarchy, you’re Mr Windsor. Jog on. Grow up. I don’t know what’s gone wrong in their lives. I think they’re this pathetic, narcissistic, self-indulgent pair. They’re dreadful,” Seely added.

Seely’s scathing comments echo the sentiments of several royal enthusiasts and experts; GB News’ Dan Wootton and former butler to Harry’s mom Diana Paul Burrell also called for the removal of Prince Harry and Meghan’s titles after the trailer for their Netflix show released last week.

