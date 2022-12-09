Kate Middleton ‘hell-bent’ on doing TV interview after Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’

file footage

Kate Middleton is reportedly eyeing a take-down of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on her own, with plans of a televised tell-all to set the record straight after the Sussexes’ Netflix show Harry & Meghan.



Soon after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan’s highly-anticipated Netflix series, a source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales told In Touch Weekly that Kate has ‘ammunition’ of her own that is allegedly ‘hell-bent’ on using against Meghan.

“Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan… She has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years,” the insider said.

The source further shared that Kate is very much thinking about coming out with her side of the story soon in a Meghan-style televised interview.

This comes as an unnamed friend of Kate’s told The Daily Beast that Prince William now ‘absolutely hates’ Meghan and even blames her for his and Prince Harry’s royal rift.

“… She (Meghan) just ripped him (Harry) away. The bond is gone, completely gone and this film is just the latest betrayal. William really, really, really hates both of them now,” the friend was reported to have said.

Reports of Kate’s plans come just as Buckingham Palace sources confirmed that the Royal Family would not be commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show.