 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘hell-bent’ on doing TV interview after Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton is reportedly eyeing a take-down of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on her own, with plans of a televised tell-all to set the record straight after the Sussexes’ Netflix show Harry & Meghan.

Soon after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan’s highly-anticipated Netflix series, a source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales told In Touch Weekly that Kate has ‘ammunition’ of her own that is allegedly ‘hell-bent’ on using against Meghan.

“Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan… She has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years,” the insider said.

The source further shared that Kate is very much thinking about coming out with her side of the story soon in a Meghan-style televised interview.

This comes as an unnamed friend of Kate’s told The Daily Beast that Prince William now ‘absolutely hates’ Meghan and even blames her for his and Prince Harry’s royal rift.

“… She (Meghan) just ripped him (Harry) away. The bond is gone, completely gone and this film is just the latest betrayal. William really, really, really hates both of them now,” the friend was reported to have said.

Reports of Kate’s plans come just as Buckingham Palace sources confirmed that the Royal Family would not be commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show.

More From Entertainment:

Reading and Leeds 2023: Billie Eilish, The Killers and more to headline

Reading and Leeds 2023: Billie Eilish, The Killers and more to headline

Prince William has had 'devastating' three years since Prince Harry's royal exit

Prince William has had 'devastating' three years since Prince Harry's royal exit
King Charles ignores questions on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix docuseries

King Charles ignores questions on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix docuseries
Lady Gaga joins viral ‘Wednesday’ ‘Bloody Mary’ dance trend on TikTok

Lady Gaga joins viral ‘Wednesday’ ‘Bloody Mary’ dance trend on TikTok

Prince Harry dismisses rumours of rift, divorce with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry dismisses rumours of rift, divorce with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using TV warfare against ‘bigoted’ royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using TV warfare against ‘bigoted’ royals
Olivia Wilde trying to 'move on' after heartbreaking split with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde trying to 'move on' after heartbreaking split with Harry Styles
Prince William ‘absolutely hates’ Meghan Markle, reveals Kate’s friend

Prince William ‘absolutely hates’ Meghan Markle, reveals Kate’s friend
What did Prince Harry and Meghan say in Netflix series?

What did Prince Harry and Meghan say in Netflix series?
Trevor Noah gets emotional as he bids goodbye to ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years

Trevor Noah gets emotional as he bids goodbye to ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years

British MP calls for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal title removal

British MP calls for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal title removal
Trevor Noah recalls struggle to fill audience in ‘The Daily Show’ farewell

Trevor Noah recalls struggle to fill audience in ‘The Daily Show’ farewell