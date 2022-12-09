Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc branded ‘Megflix’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries for Netflix has just been renamed as Megflix.



Royal author and commentator Rebecca English made this shocking accusation.

She penned it all down in a new piece for the Daily Mail and started by issuing a warning.

The first three episodes of the programme – dubbed ‘Megflix’ by critics and part of a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant – were released yesterday.

The Duchess of Sussex described them as an account of the couple’s ‘love story’, but critics said they were a ‘sly and insidious assault’ on Harry’s family and the institution of the Crown.