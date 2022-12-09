Netflix horror series 'The Fall of the House of Usher' from classic novelist: Find out the details

Netflix links with horror expert Mike Flanagan, who is making the horror series The Fall of the House of Usher, adapted from the works of classic novelist and poet Edgar Ellen Poe, as his last work with the platform.

The Fall of the House of Usher is an upcoming Netflix Original horror series set to release in 2023.

As per What's on Netflix, the filming of the series took place in Vancouver, Canada, and was officially wrapped on July 9, 2022, which means it is in the post-production process.

However, since most of Flanagan's projects release in October, hence the series will most likely release in October 2023.

Edgar Allan Poe, known for his themes of dark mystery and macabre in his poems and short stories, initially published The Fall of the House of Usher and Other Tales in 1839.

The short story was then included in Allen Poe’s collection of published short stories in the book Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque.

The series director, Mike Flanagan is known for writing, directing, and producing horror shows based on novels.

The Haunting of Hill House was based on Shirley Jackson's novel published in 1959. The Turn of the Screw* was adapted from Henrey James' 1898 novel and Midnight Club was based on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel.

The upcoming series, directed, written and produced by Flanagan, is based on multiple works of Edgar Ellen Poe, featuring themes of madness, family, isolation, and metaphysical identities.

The cast includes many faces from The Hunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Michael Trucco and T’Nia Miller.

The logline is as follows, "The Fall of the House of Usher is narrated by a man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake."