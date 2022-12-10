 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
AFP

Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional

By
AFP

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional
Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional

Montreal: The legislature in Quebec province adopted a bill Friday making optional the oath of allegiance to Britain´s King Charles III, Canada´s head of state.

From now on, only the oath of allegiance to the people of Quebec will be mandatory to sit in the chamber.

"This is a great moment for Quebec democracy. One more step towards the emancipation of the Quebec people from British colonialism, towards normality," said Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, the leader of the separatist Parti Quebecois, on Twitter.

"Things that we take for granted, that we think immutable" can change in "just 12 minutes," he added, in reference to the adoption of the bill proposed by the ruling Coalition Avenir Qu©bec (CAQ) party.

Last week, at the opening of the parliamentary session following the October elections, St-Pierre Plamondon and the two other elected members of his party were turned away from the doors of the Assembly for not having taken the oath to the king, as the constitution required.

Lawmakers then moved to end the mandatory nature of the tradition.

In a poll last April, for the first time in Canada´s history, a small majority of Canadian citizens said they wanted to put an end to royalty in their country, whose role today is largely ceremonial.

That percentage hit 71% in Quebec.

More From Entertainment:

Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations

Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news
DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report

DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report
Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album
Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana
R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album

R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album
Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks
'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death

'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death
Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?

Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?