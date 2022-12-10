 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

'Rush Hour 4' is happening, confirms Jackie Chan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Rush Hour 4 is happening, confirms Jackie Chan
'Rush Hour 4' is happening, confirms Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan confirmed the talks are underway for Rush Hour 4.

As per Variety, appearing at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the 68-year-old has confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is underway.

“We’re talking about Rush Hour 4 right now,” he revealed.

The news for the confirmation of the upcoming Rush Hour sequel has been out for a while after Chris Tucker revealed in 2018 that a fourth installment was underway.

“It’s happening,” adding, “This is going to be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready, and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.”

“There are so many good action stars,” said Chan. “My action is better than some other people, not because I’m really good, but because I write a script suitable for myself. I can use the camera angle to make my action better. At night, I go home and edit myself and use those kinds of things to make my action better.”

Rush Hour made a total of $244 million at the box office and saw both Chan and Tucker return for two sequels, Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry a ‘victim’ of ‘attention seeking’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry a ‘victim’ of ‘attention seeking’ Meghan Markle
‘Rush Hour 4’ is officially happening, confirms Jackie Chan

‘Rush Hour 4’ is officially happening, confirms Jackie Chan

‘Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit,' says Whoopi Goldberg

‘Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit,' says Whoopi Goldberg
King Henry VIII military letter, handwritten Mozart music on offer at auction

King Henry VIII military letter, handwritten Mozart music on offer at auction
Why 'Wonder Woman' filmmaker 'walked off' from the film?

Why 'Wonder Woman' filmmaker 'walked off' from the film?
Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’

Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’
Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations

Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations
YG Entertainment reacts on BTS’ Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collab

YG Entertainment reacts on BTS’ Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collab
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news
DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report

DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report
Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album
Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’