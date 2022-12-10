Meghan Markle’s conflict with Prince William fueled by money

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘fired up’ and intends on ‘getting on the ‘monetary level’ of Prince William and Kate Middleton.



This insight into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged intentions have been brought forward by an inside close to The Sun.

The insider began by explaining how, “Harry never worried about money or status within the family until Meghan came along. Kate, William and Harry all got along very well.”

But then “It all came down to money with Meghan,” once she joined the Firm.

“She couldn’t get her head around the family hierarchy,” from day one and “she wanted her and Harry to have the same as William and Kate.”