 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury buy stunning £4M six-bedroom mansion

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have solidified their relationship with a stunning £4M six-bedroom mansion.

Let’s have a look inside their lavish £4M home ahead of the new arrival.

The couple, both 23, moved into the six-bedroom mansion earlier this year - with the property, located in affluent Cheshire, boasting 5,000 sq ft of land and a luxurious contemporary design.

The home features a marble design throughout, with the flooring, counter, and tabletops all boasting an expensive design.

Breaking up the mostly marble finish in the dining room, a dark wood panelled wall and a large arch graces the walls, with six light wooden chairs placed around the stone table in the centre of the room.

The room also features a neon light. And the newest addition to the room came this week in the form of a large Glass Pendant hanging lamp, which features cloud pendant bulbs hanging from brass chains.

The gorgeous light fixture costs a whopping £1333, with Molly-Mae waiting seven months to have it installed.

That isn't the only pricey element of the room, with the dining table chairs costing £2,384 each - meaning she and Tommy spent at least £14K on the seats.

With baby preparations well underway, the star has invested in a stunning Moses basket for her baby girl - spending around £2.5K on the little one's new bed.

The Moses basket is from brand Aristot, who claim to have a 'luxury modular bassinet collection.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Molly-Mae opted for a basket costing £1450, with its stand, sold separately, being an additional £1100 - totaling £2550.

Ideal for cosy evenings together, a plush cream sofa sits in the heart of their living room.

Looking outside, the property boasts a tranquil garden - in which Molly-Mae and Tommy have placed a hot tub to warm up those cold winter evenings.

Photo credits: DailyMail
The landscape garden also has wooden decking, a water feature, and ample amounts of furniture for hosting guests and parties, including a large outdoor dining table and two sun loungers.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Molly-Mae and Tommy announced that they had purchased the home back in March, with a source telling MailOnline: 'Molly fell in love with the property as soon as she saw it.’

