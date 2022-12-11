 
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner 'means world' to Ben Affleck in Jennifer Lopez marriage

Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Jennifer Garner is seemingly an essential element in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding.

A source close to the couple reveals that Garner holds stakes in the decision-making for the family as she shares daughter, Violet Affleck, with the former husband.

"Violet is a real mommy's girl," a source told In Touch.

"Not only does she look identical to Jen, they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking.

"The kids mean the world to Ben. He wants to be with them, so he doesn't intend to have another slip.

"He's committed to staying sober, and in time he knows Jen will learn to trust him again," they concluded.

Affleck and Garner welcomed Violet over the course of their marriage from 2005 to 2018.

